Joey King in talks to star alongside Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in 'Practical Magic 2'

Los Angeles, May 22 Hollywood actress Joey King is in negotiations to star in the upcoming film 'Practical Magic 2' in which she may share the screen with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

She’s reportedly playing the daughter of Bullock’s character. Bullock and Kidman are reprising their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens, two sisters who descend from a long line of witches, reports 'Variety'.

In the original 1998 movie, the duo finds themselves fighting off a curse that kills the men they fall in love with. Plot details for the second film haven’t been revealed, though sources say the story is based on a later installment in Alice Hoffman’s 'Practical Magic' book series.

As per 'Variety', Susanne Bier is directing 'Practical Magic 2' from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first film.

It’s aiming to start production in London later this summer, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the new of King’s casting. Warner Bros. will release the witchy sequel in theaters on September 18, 2026.

Kidman recently told 'Variety' that she’s seen the script but doesn’t expect to begin filming “for a while”. But what’s a few more weeks or months, at this point? The Oscar-winning actor revealed she’s been waiting nearly 30 years for the follow-up to 'Practical Magic'.

“When we were making it, we definitely (thought about a sequel)”, Kidman said. “We’re so excited. We put out our spell already".

She’s referring to the teaser that Warner Bros. released earlier in May. The text-only clip features a voiceover from Bullock and Kidman, who chant the following incantation, “Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. September 18, 2026".

King is best known for Netflix’s 'The Kissing Booth' franchise, as well as Hulu’s true-crime series 'The Act', which earned her an Emmy nomination. The 25-year-old actor’s other major credits include 'Despicable Me 4', David Leitch’s action-comedy 'Bullet Train' Christopher Nolan’s 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Crazy Stupid Love'.

