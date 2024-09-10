Joey King picks her favorite tracks from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Los Angeles [US], September 10 : Joey King is loving everything about her friend Sabrina Carpenter's latest album Short n' Sweet.

The Kissing Booth actress, 25, couldn't stop praising Carpenter's new project while speaking to PEOPLE at Tory Burch's NYFW show on Monday, September 9.

When asked about her favourite song on the album, which was released on August 23, King said, "Okay this changes literally every day. It's been really tough because I've asked myself this question every day."

Listing some of her top picks, King added, "I don't know because okay, I'll tell you where I'm stuck here. Because 'Bed Chem,' oh my God, it's so good."

But there's another song vying for the top spot. "'Taste' is just so ... I wanna dance to that at the clurb," King added. "I know maybe it's not a clurb song, maybe it is? But I don't know. I'm obsessed with that song."

King also called another track on her favourite, saying, "'Don't Smile' is a perfect song, I believe. I fear it is a perfect song."

King has been a vocal supporter of Carpenter's success. In June, she shared with PEOPLE how happy she was for her friend's achievements, calling the 25-year-old singer's rise a joy to watch.

Both stars are reaching new heights in their careers. Carpenter recently opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour and found success with her hit song "Espresso." Meanwhile, King is starring in Despicable Me 4 and recently appeared in Netflix's rom-com A Family Affair.

Short n' Sweet is currently streaming on all platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor