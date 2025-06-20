Joginder Tuteja Hails Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, Calls "Strongest Trilogies from Bollywood"

After delivering hard-hitting and impactful films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is now gearing up for yet another powerful project from his trilogy with upcoming film, The Bengal Files. With audiences praising the teaser, filmmaker will unveil massive explosive truths this time. The film has become one of the most anticipated and sensational release of the year, not just in India, but overseas as well. rade analyst Joginder Tuteja says, Vivek Agnihotri has created one of the strongest trilogies from Bollywood and after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, the third installment - The Bengal Files - is a film that’s eagerly awaited by everyone.

The thrilling and intense teaser of The Bengal Files was recently released, leaving everyone in absolute shock with the kind of treatment it has shown. Based on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and direct action day, the film promises to ignite a nationwide conversation. As the third and final instalment in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's "Files" trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, it aims to bring an unspoken truth to light through cinema. The Bengal Files has already become one of the most talked-about films in India and is also gaining significant attention in the international market. Audiences across borders are eagerly awaiting the release of this hard-hitting narrative. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is coming up with The Bengal Files that is written and directed by him and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha productions, will be released worldwide on September 5.