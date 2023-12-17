John Abraham Birthday: Here are 10 must-watch movies of Pathaan actor

In a commendable career spanning two decades, John Abraham has seamlessly transitioned from a model to a versatile actor, earning acclaim for his dedication and determination. His impressive acting prowess has garnered admiration. Let's delve into some of his notable films that showcase his acting brilliance.

Jism (2003): John Abraham stars as Kabir, an alcoholic lawyer entangled in a complex love affair. The movie explores themes of love, betrayal, and murder, keeping the audience captivated with its gripping narrative.

Dhoom (2004): John's portrayal of Kabir, a character with shades of grey, adds depth to this action-packed thriller. The film follows a series of high-stakes heists, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007): This sports drama follows the journey of a football club, emphasizing team spirit, dedication, and the love for the game.

Dostana (2008): A light-hearted romantic comedy that explores themes of friendship, love triangles, and, notably, homosexuality. John's performance in this film is remembered for its catchy songs and progressive narrative.

New York (2009): John shines in this post-9/11 drama, portraying Sameer "Sam" Sheikh, a character wrongfully accused of terrorism. The film delves into themes of friendship, betrayal, and the impact of historical events on personal lives.

Force (2011): In this intense narrative, John plays ACP Yashvardhan, leading a team in the Narcotics Control Bureau. The story unfolds as they successfully eliminate a drug dealer, triggering a vengeful vendetta that threatens the protagonist's life.

Satyameva Jayate (2018): John takes on the role of DCP Shivansh, tasked with apprehending a vigilante responsible for targeting corrupt police officers. The plot takes a gripping turn as he discovers the vigilante is his own brother, Vir, adding emotional depth to the action-packed thriller.

Attack (2022): Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film unfolds the journey of an army soldier discovering his destiny, becoming India’s first super soldier to combat terrorists. The movie promises plenty of action.

Ek Villain Returns (2022): In the romantic psychological thriller, John Abraham plays Bhairav, facing off against Arjun Kapoor’s Gautam. Despite the role offering significant potential for John, his expressions in the film didn’t quite connect and failed to evoke an emotional response. The movie also features Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Pathaan (2023): John Abraham’s villain avatar as Jim in Pathaan was widely praised. He portrayed a patriot turned killer whose family faced a tragic death due to India’s refusal to negotiate with terrorists. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

John Abraham's versatility as an actor and his choice of diverse roles have contributed to his enduring success in the film industry, captivating audiences with each performance.