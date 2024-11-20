John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish, Genelia cast their votes as Maharashtra elections gains momentum

Mumbai, Nov 20 The polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections is being held across 288 constituencies in the state, and the entertainment capital of the country is turning out in huge numbers to exercise their right to vote.

Actor-producer John Abraham was seen arriving to cast his vote. The actor, who was one of the early voters in the maximum city, was dressed in a casual all black outfit. The actor even posed for a selfie after casting his vote.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the phenomenal success of his recent release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, was also seen arriving to cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnabai Narsee International School in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also cast their votes at a polling station in Latur, Riteish’s brother Amit Deshmukh, the oldest son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, is running for election for the fourth time from the Latur City Assembly Constituency. He has earlier won three consecutive elections.

A few days ago, Riteish had delivered a fiery speech in support of his brother, the videos of which are going viral on social media.

Other actors like Ali Fazal, Ahana Kumra also cast their votes along with director Kabir Khan.

This time around, 4136 candidates are contesting elections across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, the state with the highest GDP per capita, and by virtue of it, the highest economy. The fight is intense with alliances from both sides locking horns with each other.

While Uddhav Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has joined forces with Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar to form Maha Vikas Aghadi, the other side has BJP forming an alliance with Eknath Shinde branching out of the original Shiv Sena (retaining the party symbol) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, who branched out of his uncle’s original NCP for Mahayuti, the ruling alliance.

