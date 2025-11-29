John Abraham presents 'Oslo: The Tale of Promise' teaser after world premiere at IFFI 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : John Abraham has shared the teaser of the documentary 'Oslo: A Tale of Promise', which premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Produced by John Abraham, the film presents a heartwarming tale between a girl and her husky. The documentary had its world premiere under the Indian Panorama Section at the IFFI 2025.

The short teaser opened with a quick montage of different animals, set against a voiceover saying, "Animals are a gift. They are more than human. Are we willing to open our hearts to them?"

As per the teaser, the documentary is expected to be centred around the beautiful relationship between animals and humans.

The documentary is directed by Isha Pungaliya and is jointly produced by John Abraham, Amey Gosavi and Minnakshi Das.

While sharing the teaser, John wrote, "The official teaser for 'Oslo A Tail of Promise' is finally here! Experience the magic that animals bring to us."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRl_pTCDG1_/?hl=en

Meanwhile, John Abraham was last seen in the film 'Tehran', which was released on the OTT platform Zee5.

It offered a glimpse into a story of an Indian man who was hunted by Iran, abandoned by Israel and deserted by India as he takes on a life-threatening mission.

Apart from John, the movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa and Madhurina Tuli. The film was a fictionalised version inspired by true events and unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran.

The film was directed by Arun Gopalan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor