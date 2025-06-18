John Abraham shares his passion for football as he meets Jyotiraditya Scindia, hopes to discover "Messi or Ronaldo" from India

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Actor and football enthusiast John Abraham, accompanied by Mandar Tamhane, CEO of Northeast United FC, called on Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia at Sanchar Bhawan here.

The meeting centred around harnessing the immense sporting potential of the Northeast and nurturing football talent from the region. Emphasising the Modi Government's priority of youth empowerment through sports, Scindia reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to transforming the Northeast into a thriving hub for sporting excellence, as per the press release.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scindia has been actively driving efforts to position the Northeast as India's next sports powerhouse by investing in grassroots development, identifying talent and creating institutional support for young athletes across the region.

One of the eight High-Level Task Forces constituted by the Ministry focuses exclusively on Sports, and is chaired by the Governor of Manipur Amit Kumar Bhalla. Minister Scindia recently participated in a key meeting of the Task Force in Manipur, held in the presence of Chief Ministers and senior officials from participating Northeastern states, to further advance a unified regional sports development strategy, as per the press release.

In his tweet, Scindia appreciated the initiative led by Abraham, focusing on scouting and supporting sports talent from the North Eastern states.

"A pleasure to meet @TheJohnAbraham along with @MandarTamhane1, CEO of Northeast United FC. Always a delight connecting with someone who also shares a deep passion for sports and a drive to scout, shape & support young talent, especially in the Northeast, which is rapidly emerging as India's sporting powerhouse. John's indomitable zeal for football and his dream of seeing a Messi or Ronaldo rise from our soil is truly inspiring. Wishing him and the team great success in taking Indian football to new heights."

https://x.com/JM_Scindia/status/1935269155478900992

John Abraham shared his passion for football and his inspiring dream of discovering a "Messi or Ronaldo from India," adding further thrust to the Government's relentless efforts in making the Northeast the cradle of India's next generation of sporting icons. The two also exchanged thoughts on fitness and the importance of fostering a culture of health and athleticism among India's youth, as per the press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor