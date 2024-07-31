John Abraham, Sharvari's 'Vedaa' trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : The makers of John Abraham and Sharvari starrer 'Vedaa' have shared an update about the trailer of the film with the fans.

The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Sharvari posted that the trailer will be out tomorrow. She wrote, "Jhagadne nahin, ladne aa rahe hain Vedaa aur Abhimanyu!..#Vedaa trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas this Independence Day!"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-E_i-ARKat/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier, the makers of 'Vedaa' gave fans an update about the release of the movie. They revealed that the film is still awaiting clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Thursday, the director of the film, Nikkhil Advani, took to his Instagram handle to share the news and urged the authorities to resolve this "unusual delay".

"We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India," the statement read.

Sharing the details about the process, makers said, "Adhering to protocols, we applied for a certificate well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25th. Post this, we were advanced to a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee's concerns or objections were. Since then, we have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted, impressed on all respected and honourable office bearers and repeatedly daily documented our appeal for certification, consideration or even an explanation. Despite this unusual delay, we have full faith in the system in place and are confident that the CBFC will oblige us rightfully," it added.

'Vedaa' producers requested the concerned authority to look into the matter and resolve it on priority.

"August 15th is a special date that we are fortunate to find ourselves in a position to bring our film to fans of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, who have supported our previous releases Satyamev Jayate and Batla House on the same date," the statement added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C92CiNqo8XD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Makers concluded the statement by saying, "Vedaa is a powerful, out and out entertaining film, inspired by current events. We believe it deserves to reach its audience. It is our sincere endeavour that we will be able to keep our appointment with you."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, 'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.

'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice.

As per a statement, the film "promises a jaw-dropping story filled with heart-pounding stunts and high-octane action."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor