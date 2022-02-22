John Abraham to star in Dinesh Vijan’s action-thriller ‘Tehran’, locks Republic Day release
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 22, 2022 01:41 PM2022-02-22T13:41:49+5:302022-02-22T13:42:41+5:30
Bollywood star John Abraham on Tuesday announced his new film “Tehran”, to be produced by Dinesh Vijan, known for backing movies such as “Badlapur”, “Stree” and “Mimi”. The action-thriller, inspired by true events, is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.
The 49-year-old actor shared the news about his new film, which will release on January 26, 2023, via Instagram along with a poster. “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan,” Abraham captioned the post. John shared a pic of a city with high buildings and an extremely busy road.Besides that, John also has the upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and Attack.