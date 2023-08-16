John Abraham wraps up Jodhpur schedule of Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 16 : Actors John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee have now wrapped up the Jodhpur schedule of their upcoming film ‘Vedaa’.

Taking to Instagram, director Nikkhil Advani on Tuesday shared a string of pictures and penned down a long note.

He wrote, “4 Years Ago I decided to tell this story. @aseemarrora was the first person I spoke with and then my partners in crime at @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay and @madhubhojwani. Along the way I turned to @thejohnabraham whom I hope will always keep wanting to be part of the stories that I want to tell and I met @sharvari whom I always wish to see in my 9 inch monitor and 70 foot screen.

Nikkhil commented on Abhishek's performance while stating the fact that he reminds him of the legendary actor Late Irrfan Khan.

“@nowitsabhi what do I say about every frame you command. You make me miss Irrfan more everyday. @tamannaahspeaks thank you for answering my call, “ he added.

John kick-started the shooting of ‘Vedaa’ in June.

“The Jodhpur schedule of #Vedaa has wrapped and everyone who needs to be thanked for sticking through “most rain in 100 years” and the tough (OMFG how tough) schedule from step well to Kejarla are not in this picture, but you know who you are. I am blessed because of you guys,” the caption further reads.

The film also stars ‘Bunty aur Babli 2’ fame Sharvari in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, John will also be seen in ‘The Diplomat’, and ‘Tehran’.

Whereas, Abhishek will also be seen in ‘Stree 2’, ‘Apurva’ and ‘Section 84’.

