John Abraham's long-delayed film 'Tehran' confirms release on OTT; new poster out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : John Abraham's much-awaited film, 'Tehran', is headed for an OTT release. Having faced delays for several years, the film will premiere on ZEE5 during the Independence Week 2025.

The streaming giant confirmed the news on Thursday and wrote, "Dilli mein ek blast ne sirf ek embassy nahi, ek soye hue junoon ko jaga diya. #Tehran Coming this Independence Week, on #ZEE5."

Along with the release date, the streamer also dropped a new poster of the film, marking a first in three years.

John Abraham could be seen in a bloodied, rugged look as he stood against the cityscape of Tehran. The poster included a tagline that read, "Hunted By Iran, Abandoned By Israel, Deserted By India."

The first official trailer for 'Tehran' will be released on August 1.

Fans were quick to react to the post, as many expressed their anticipation about the upcoming film. Meanwhile, a few others appeared unhappy about the film's OTT release.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, 'Tehran' also features Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chhillar, and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Made under the banner of Maddock Films and Pacific Worldwide Films, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell. It was originally slated for release on Republic Day 2023, but got delayed for reasons unknown.

Inspired by true events, 'Tehran' has been shot extensively across Delhi, Mumbai, and Glasgow.

John Abraham was last seen in 'The Diplomat.' The spy drama film also made its premiere on Netflix. Directed by Shivam Nair, it is focused on the US Embassy in Iran, telling the story of Uzma, a woman from Delhi who goes to Malaysia for work but ends up getting trapped in Pakistan.

John was seen in the lead role as JP Singh, a skilled diplomat tasked with navigating the high-stakes mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor