John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' star dies after cancer battle

Washington [US], September 30 : Actor John Ashton, renowned for his role as Detective Sergeant John Taggart in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' film series, has passed away at the age of 76.

His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed that Ashton died on Thursday after a brief battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ashton's portrayal of Detective Taggart in the original 'Beverly Hills Cop' films, released in 1984 and 1987, was beloved by audiences.

He reprised his role in the upcoming 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F', where he returns as a police chief.

The series, which starred Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold, showcased Ashton's comedic timing and strong screen presence.

His career spanned more than five decades, during which he appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Notable works include 'An Eye for an Eye' (1973), 'So Evil, My Sister' (1974), 'Cat Murkil and the Silks' (1976), 'Borderline' (1979), and 'Honky Tonk Freeway' (1981).

More recent projects include 'Sweet Deadly Dreams' (2006), 'Gone Baby Gone' (2007), 'Middle Men' (2009), and 'Lonesome Soldier' (2023).

On television, Ashton had guest roles in popular shows such as 'Columbo', 'Police Story', 'Barnaby Jones', and 'MASH'.

He also made a memorable appearance in the long-running series 'Dallas' during the 1978-79 season, playing Willie Jo Garr, a character entangled in a tragic storyline.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John David Ashton was born on February 22, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Raised in Enfield, Connecticut, he graduated from USC with a BA in theater arts, which paved the way for his successful acting career.

He is survived by his sisters, Sharon Ann Ashton and Linda Jean Ashton, and his brother, Edward Richard Ashton Jr.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor