John Cena Recalls His Meeting with Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani's Wedding, Says 'It was....'

Amabani's wedding was a grand festival in itself. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got married on 12th July at midnight, and prominent personalities from every filed were present at their wedding included the Kardashian sisters and boxer John Cena, who came to India specially to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding. John Cena recalled his meeting and shaking hands with our very own King Khan SRK.

In a recent interview with ANI WWE star spoke about his encounter with SRK at Ambani's wedding. Cena, who stars in Prime Video's "Jackpot," expressed how Khan has inspired him throughout his life, describing himself as "starstruck" and "emotional" during their meeting.

"He (Shah Rukh) did a TED Talk that found me at the right time in my life, and his words were beyond inspirational to me," Cena said. "They helped orchestrate a change in my life. Since that change, I've been able to recognize all the jackpots that I've been given, and I've been grateful and worked hard to make sure I don't waste them." The meeting with Khan left a lasting impression on Cena, who added, "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic, kind, and sharing. It really was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."

About attending Indian wedding, Cena expressed his gratitude for the Ambani family's hospitality, describing the experience as "a surreal 24 hours" filled with unforgettable moments. He noted that he was able to connect with many new friends, including Khan, and personally conveyed the positive impact Khan has had on his life. In February 2024, Cena gained attention for singing "Bholi Si Surat" from Khan's film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai." The clip prompted a response from Khan, who wrote, "Thank you both... Love it and love you @JohnCena. I'm gonna send you my latest songs, and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha."