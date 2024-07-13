John Cena shares pic with Shah Rukh Khan, talks of actor's "positive effect" on his life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan have another reason to cheer. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend John Cena shared a picture taken with the noted actor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony and spoke about the positive effect he has had on him.

From his arrival in India to dancing at Barat of Anant Ambani and posing with King Khan, Cena has kept the netizens busy.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," Cena said in a post on X after meeting Shah Rukh Khan.

A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the… pic.twitter.com/MNRb29cFuV — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 13, 2024

SRK donned a green-coloured pathani suit while Cena wore an embroidered bandhgala suit at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

John Cena brought his signature charisma to the dance floor, delighting guests with his iconic moves.

Sporting a striking blue ensemble and a turban, Cena's presence added a unique touch of cultural flair to the star-studded event.

A viral video posted by a fan circulating on social media captured Cena executing his famous 'You Can't See Me' pose with finesse, showcasing his enthusiasm and blending seamlessly into the festive atmosphere.

Prior to his dance floor prowess, Cena had graced the event by posing for photos, exuding his star power alongside an illustrious guest list that included Hollywood celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Lana Del Ray, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta.

SRK attended the wedding with his wife Gauri Khan.

The wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika witnessed some fun and adorable moments spent between the two Khans of tinsel town.

Fans went gaga seeing Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in one frame together.

One of the viral videos on the internet shows Salman and Shah Rukh grooving to their song 'Bhangra Paale' from their hit film 'Karan Arjun', creating a wave of nostalgia among fans.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Today, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony for the newlyweds.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

