John Cena sings SRK's song 'Bholi Si Surat'; fans go crazy

Mumbai, Feb 18 American wrestler, actor and rapper John Cena is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He recently sang a rendition of the song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from the 1997 musical romantic drama ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.

On Sunday, athlete, and wrestler Guru Sihra took to his Instagram account and shared a Reel video with John Cena.

In the video, Gurv can be seen introducing John during their workout sessions, and saying, “I am here with a pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan.”

The video also shows John wearing a black tee shirt and a matching cap. He can be heard saying, “You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there’s tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song."

Gurv then said: “This is for you Mr Shahrukh Khan. It goes like this, it's a big hit song." He sings the lines of the song, while John repeats them after him- “Bholi si surat, aankhon mein masti, door khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye.”

The video was captioned as: "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @johncena @wweindia @iamsrk."

The song ‘Bholi si surat’ is originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

The video went viral in no time, and the fans couldn’t keep calm and showered love on the snippet.

One user said: “Imagine that John Cena and SRK in a movie together”, the other wrote: “Bollywood bound”.

One fan commented: “John Cena next king khan”, another said: “wholesome content”.

On several occasions, John has expressed his fondness for King Khan on social media. Like in May 2020, John Cena had shared a selfie with SRK, on his Instagram account, which had garnered more than nine lakh likes.

In October 2019, he shared a picture of SRK from the TED Talks. He also shared a photo of the ‘Don’ actor which had a quote: “Dreaming is not enough, it’s also important to be able to dismantle the old, the frameworks that are laid out before you, the ideas that you yourself cling to, the ones that hold you back and prevent you from growing.”

In August 2018, he shared a snap of SRK, with a quote: “Sometimes, in order to move forward you might need to take a few steps back and there’s no loss in doing something that hurts in the short run but proves worthwhile in time.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor