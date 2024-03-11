John Cena stuns fans with his naked avatar at Oscars 2024

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena stunned fans as he appeared at the Oscars 2024 in his bold avatar.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row, the 96th Academy Awards. Big names like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.

John Cena joined Jimmy Kimmel on the Oscars stage and appeared naked while presenting the award for best costume design to 'Poor Things'.

Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering the infamous moment. "I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"

Kimmel was clearly setting up a bit, that's when a shirtless John Cena popped his head out from the corner of the stage.

JOHN CENA IS SO UNSERIOUS FOR THIS LMFAOOO😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/OWZ7pIelPZ— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 11, 2024

Cena told Kimmel, "I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

As per Variety, Kimmel said the bit was supposed to be funny, to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke."

The audience roared with laughter. Cena has a connection to this year's Oscars with his cameo in 'Barbie,' which is nominated for eight Academy Awards, as per Variety.

Then, he announced the Best Costume Design award.

Hollywood star Emma Stone starrer film 'Poor Things' win big at the Oscars 2024.

'Poor Things' won the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories.

The film has bagged the nominations in 11 categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier Emma Stone won the Best Actor awards for her performance in 'Poor Things' at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024, and BAFTA Awards 2024.

In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times.

Yorgos Lanthimos directed 'Poor Things', a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film written by Tony McNamara. It is based on Alasdair Gray's novel from 1992. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being ruthlessly resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, flees with a debauched barrister on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

Meanwhile, Cena is currently stars in Peter Farrelly's comedy 'Ricky Stanicky' opposite Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and Andrew Santino. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

