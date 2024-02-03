John Cena wants to do a "buddy cop movie" with Dua Lipa

Washington DC [US], February 3 : American professional wrestler and actor John Cena is prepared to further develop his collaboration with Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa. The 46-year-old actor and former WWE star talked about the kind of film he would like to work on next with the 28-year-old 'Houdini' singer on the recent episode of 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, reported People.

"Man, I would love to do like a buddy cop movie with her," Cena told host Stephen Colbert.

Previously, Cena and Lipa starred together as Merman Barbie and Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 summer blockbuster 'Barbie'. They also costarred in the highly anticipated action thriller 'Argylle' (2024), in which a spy novelist discovers that the events depicted in her latest book are happening. Cena plays Argylle's (Henry Cavill) best friend in the film and Lipa plays his nemesis, Lagrange.

According to People, Colbert, 59, had been tipped off of Cena's next desired collaboration with the British singer, so he presented the Suicide Squad star with a mock poster of a fake movie called, 'Beautee and the Braun', which has the tagline, "You've Cena them together in Dua other movies."

"Well, I'll be back to promote that project, sir," Cena said before Colbert explained the plot to him.

"The twist is, you're the beauty, she's the Braun," the host said. When Cena made a joke about how the audience didn't get the idea, Colbert added, "They can't see these baby blues like I can."

Earlier in the conversation Cena told Colbert that the pair shot Argylle before Barbie, and he was nervous being on set between Cavill, 40, and Lipa because they were both so attractive. The singer put him at ease when she was the first to admit out loud that she had some performance jitters, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor