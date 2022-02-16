John DiMaggio wants more remuneration for 'Futurama' cast for revival

Los Angeles, Feb 16 American actor John DiMaggio, who has voiced the chain-smoking robot Bender in 'Futurama', took to social media and put forth a statement arguing that the original cast members of the show should be paid more for their return now that the show is set for the revival, reports Variety.

The actor shared a picture of his statement on his Twitter, where he wrote, "I've been thinking about everything that's been going on these past months and just to be clear, I don't think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does."

"Negotiations are a natural part of working in show business. Everyone has a different strategy and different boundaries… Some accept offers, some hold their ground. Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my 'Futurama' family. It's about self-respect", his statement further read.

"And honestly, (it's about) being tired of an industry that's become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists' time and talent… I wish I could give you every detail so you would understand, but it's not my place. Thanks again for the love everyone. Still hoping for the best", he concluded his statement.

As the show is poised to go into production for Hulu in March, original series cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are all set to reprise their respective roles for the Hulu series.

However, no clarification has been furnished with regards to DiMaggio's casting for the show's revival. While producers have expressed hope that DiMaggio will return, Bender would ultimately have to be recast should the voice actor not sign on.

With 20th Television Animation producing 'Futurama' with Rough Draft Studios Inc contributing the animation, the series is eyeing a 2023 release.

