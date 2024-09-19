John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Kennedy’s life set for screen adaptation

Los Angeles, Sep 19 The ‘American Story’ franchise is adding more titles to its arsenal. The next series in the franchise has found its subject, and is currently underway at FX networks.

The new season will focus on John F. Kennedy Jr. and his spouse Carolyn Bessette, reports ‘Variety’.

The series is next in line after ‘American Horror Story’, ‘American Crime Story’, ‘American Horror Stories’, and ‘American Sports Story’.

Executive producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, who have been working with Ryan Murphy since ‘American Crime Story’ premiered in 2016 (and served as executive producers on “Pose”), confirmed that ‘American Love Story’ which recounts the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, will be moving forward at FX.

Jacobson told ‘Variety’, “We’re very much intending to (tell that story)”.

Simpson said, “We have great scripts on that. We’re trying to figure out when it’ll land. It is a story that really resonates right now. It’s amazing. A lot of younger women are looking to her as sort of a representational icon of a certain period of time that’s really fascinating, and hopefully, we’ll be able to bring that to the screen soon”.

As per ‘Variety’, the new series was initially announced in 2021, along with ‘Studio 54: American Crime Story’, a potential fourth instalment of ‘ACS’ following ‘People vs. OJ Simpson’, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ and ‘Impeachment’.

However, there’s no update on ‘Studio 54’, and it doesn’t sound likely.

“The reason we can never announce anything, ever again, is because once, Ryan said ‘Studio 54’ and now it’s 10 years later, and in every interview we have, people bring it up. Nothing against you”, Simpson said.

“We develop multiple things and multiple ideas. It’s not that we’re trying to be secretive, we’re seeing what bubbles up and what comes in. We’ve learned if we announce something, it becomes a Wikipedia entry”, they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor