John Krasinski named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024, read wife Emily Blunt's reaction

Washington [US], November 14 : Actor John Krasinski, best known for his iconic role as Jim Halpert in 'The Office' and his work as director and star of the 'A Quiet Place' franchise, has been crowned 2024 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine.

The announcement, which has left the 45-year-old actor both surprised and amused, comes as a recognition of his multifaceted career and beloved presence in Hollywood.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," Krasinski joked in an interview with the magazine.

"After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home," he said.

His lighthearted humour is part of what makes Krasinski such a fan favouritewhether he's playing a prank-loving paper salesman or an action-hero CIA agent.

Krasinski admits that when he first received the news, his reaction was one of utter disbelief.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked," he said, adding, "That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

While many know Krasinski for his work on the big screen and small screen, the actor insists that his most cherished roles are those of husband and father.

Krasinski, who lives in Brooklyn with his wife, actress Emily Blunt, and their two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, remains grounded in family life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtKAocPAM5d/

"There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her," Krasinski recalled of Blunt's reaction upon hearing the news.

"She was very excited," he revealed.

Blunt, who has been married to Krasinski for 14 years, is equally thrilled by the recognition.

In fact, she joked that if her husband were to receive the title, she would wallpaper their house with the cover.

"Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract, I think," Krasinski responded with a laugh, adding, "My children will love that, it won't be weird at all."

Beyond his humorous portrayal of Jim Halpert, Krasinski has also showcased his talent behind the camera.

His work on 'A Quiet Place', which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Blunt, not only became a massive hit but also launched a successful sequel.

Krasinski also described his shift into directing, humorously recalling that he pitched 'A Quiet Place' to the studio 54 times before it was approved.

"I'm pretty sure someone said, 'Sorry, is Jim from 'The Office' going to direct this?' And I went, 'Oh, it's John, but we'll get there,'" he recalled, as per People magazine.

The success of 'A Quiet Place' and its sequels has solidified Krasinski's career in the film industry.

His most recent project, 'IF', which he wrote, produced, directed, and starred in, has earned widespread acclaim and further proved his creative versatility.

Krasinski's upcoming roles include starring alongside Natalie Portman in the action-heist film 'Fountain of Youth', and he is also preparing to reprise his role as Jack Ryan in a new 'Jack Ryan' film, following the success of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Despite the spotlight that comes with his new title, Krasinski emphasizes the importance of his partnership with Emily Blunt.

"It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving," Krasinski reflected, adding, "And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor