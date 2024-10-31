John Krasinski set to reprise role in upcoming 'Jack Ryan' movie

Washington [US], October 31 : In an exhilarating development for fans of Tom Clancy's iconic character, John Krasinski will return as Jack Ryan in an upcoming Amazon feature film.

This cinematic venture will transition the popular series into long-form storytelling, adding a new layers of excitement to the character's thrilling exploits, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Krasinski, who has garnered acclaim for his portrayal of the resourceful CIA analyst across four successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video, will reprise his role alongside familiar faces.

Wendell Pierce, known for his work on 'The Wire', is also set to return, with Michael Kelly, recognized from 'House of Cards', in negotiations to join the project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be directed by Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director during the series' second season.

Bernstein's expertise in crafting gripping narratives makes him an ideal choice to direct this feature.

The script is being crafted by Aaron Rabin, a co-executive producer and writer from the show's fourth season.

Originally based on the "Ryanverse" characters created by Clancy, the series successfully modernized the narrative, captivating audiences worldwide. It has consistently ranked among Prime Video's top three most-watched series globally.

Krasinski is producing the film alongside Allyson Seeger through their production company, Sunday Night.

The project is also backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg from Skydance serving as executive producers, alongside John Kelly and Carlton Cuse.

Bernstein's previous directorial credits include the acclaimed series 'Ozark'* on Netflix, and more recently, multiple episodes of 'Welcome to Derry' for HBO. Aaron Rabin is currently working on 'Nobody 2', the action-packed sequel starring Bob Odenkirk, which is in post-production.

Krasinski recently wrote, produced, and directed the family fantasy film 'IF', in which he starred alongside Ryan Reynolds.

