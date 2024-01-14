John Legend celebrates daughter Esti's 1st birthday

Los Angeles [US], January 14 : American singer John Legend celebrated his daughter Esti Maxine's first birthday and penned down a sweet note on Saturday evening.

"Esti Maxine is one today! She's been lighting up the house since day one," Legend wrote in his caption on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2EYdg-Onu6/?img_index=1

In one picture, Esti can be seen smiling as she sits next to a towering birthday cake.

In other photos, Esti is seen kissing her reflection in a mirror, wearing a pair of heart-shaped spectacles.

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have two daughters, Esti and Luna Simone, as well as two sons, Miles Theodore and Wren Alexander, as per People.

Teigen announced Esti's birth on Instagram last January. At that time, she wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens: The house is bustling and our family could not be happier."

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen continued.

"Thank you for all the love and well wishes; we feel it all!"

Last February, Legend told WSJ. Magazine's "My Monday Morning" series that when Esti first arrived home, he had an emotional reaction.

"It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house, and I felt the excitement," he said.

In November, the couple volunteered at their local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Los Angeles, where they made breakfast for families whose children were receiving crucial medical treatment in the region.

Legend told People that he and Teigen were thrilled to make it a family affair.

"This was our kids' first time at the Ronald McDonald House. We made our mochi pancakes, one of Chrissy's recipes. And a lot of the kids that were theresome were patients, some were siblings of patientsbut our kids bonded with all of them quickly," he shared.

"They were playing basketball with them, having a good time. I enjoyed watching them."

Legend also said that there's an important lesson in that fun. "We try to teach them that it's important to give back and to help other people," he detailed.

"They've gone with us to help feed people who are hungry; they've gone to homeless shelters with us. We try to teach them to be appreciative of what they have and also know that there are a lot of people that don't have the privileges that they do, so we should do what we can to help them."

