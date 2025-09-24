John Legend shares mantra to happy marriage: Love and support

Los Angeles, Sep 24 Grammy-winner John Legend feels mutual "support" has been the secret to his marriage with model Chrissy Teigen since 2013.

Although the 46-year-old singer and his wife have faced lots of challenges over that time, the celebrity couple remain as strong as ever.

Asked what's been key in their marriage, Legend told Us Weekly: "Just support each other and love each other. Have each other’s back. We’ve been through it all together — so much joy, but also pain and challenge and grief.

"I think knowing that we have each other’s back and support each other through it all is — you know, when you have that as your foundation, it’s everything."

Legend is currently on tour to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Lifted, and he's loving the experience so far, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I’m so excited. We’ve been doing a few shows in the US, but we have a lot more coming in October, November and December. And it’s a celebration! It’s 20 years of my career, 20 years of the debut album.”

He earlier described his global tour as a "moment of celebration and gratitude".

He told People: "Get Lifted introduced me to the world, and now, 20 years later, I get to celebrate that milestone with the people who’ve been riding with me since day one, and with new fans who’ve discovered the album along the way.

"Revisiting these songs and sharing them live again has been incredibly special. It’s a moment of celebration and gratitude."

The singer also shared that the tour will feature some "surprise guests, and plenty of love".

He said: "We’re playing the entire Get Lifted album live, with some new touches, some surprise guests, and plenty of love. We also throw in some of my biggest hits from throughout my career."

Legend is determined to take good care of himself throughout the tour, ensuring that he can deliver memorable performances for his loyal fans.

Speaking about his tour routines, he said: "I focus on taking care of myself - working out, stretching, meditating, napping and staying hydrated. I don't talk a lot during the day so I can save my voice for the show. But of course I always connect with my family. It brings me so much joy."

