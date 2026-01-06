John Legend shares picture with ish 4 kids from family vacation

Los Angeles, Jan 6 The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend has looked back at a "beautiful weekend" with his family over New Year’s break.

The singer, 47, shared several cute photos on Instagram of his four children, Luna, 9, Miles, 7, and Esti and Wren, both 2, while on a family vacation, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the first photo shared, Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, sat beside each other on some stairs along with their kids as Legend held onto their youngest son, Wren.

He wrote in the caption, “A beautiful weekend with my everythings”. The Grammy winner was also snapped sitting on a boat with his eldest daughter, Luna, and eldest son, Miles, with his arm around each of them, sailing under a sunny, blue sky with mountains in the distance.

As per ‘People’, in another snap, the singer embraced Luna on the boat as she leaned in towards him, and in another shot, he posed with Miles on the boat. The siblings were also snapped riding horses together on the beach.

Lastly, Legend included two sweet photos of Wren and Esti walking on the beach. Legend’s New Year break comes amid a busy travel period, as he recently visited New York City with his family for the holidays. In an Instagram post shared on Dec. 29, the singer shared photos of his time in N.Y.C. with Teigen and the kids as he reflected on the trip.

He wrote, “We had a beautiful family Christmas week in New York. Chrissy and I spent most of our early relationship there and it was great to bring all the babies to enjoy the city with us during the most festive time. And it snowed on our last day!! We love you, New York”.

