John Legend's recent tour proved to be "therapeutic" for him

Washington [US], October 20 : American singer-songwriter John Legend said that opening up about the ups and downs in his life during his recent tour has made a huge difference in his mental health, reported People.

The singer, 44, who is still working with Pfizer, told People exclusively that opening himself up to fans each night during his 'An Evening with John Legend' tour stops has been "really therapeutic" for him.

"Everybody can use therapy and talking things out," Legend said, "It's been good for me being on my solo tour this year because I talk about my youth, my family and my upbringing, and all the ups and downs I had."

"I think exploring that and talking about that has been really therapeutic for me," he continued. "And I think it's important for everybody to kind of deal with those things in their past and talk about those things, whether it's to a therapist or to your loved one. That's really important for your mental health."

Legend's new tour began earlier this year and is set to continue through November, including dates in New York, Connecticut, and Florida. The show supports his most recent albums, Legend in 2022 and Legend (Solo Piano Version) in 2023.

"I've been doing shows throughout the year, but they haven't been kind of organized into one continuous tour, so it's shows I've been doing throughout the country, solo shows," the EGOT winner explains. "It's a night of songs and stories."

"I sit at the piano and sing some of my biggest songs, and some of the songs that influenced me over the years, and I tell a lot of stories about why I wrote them and talk about my family," Legend continued.

He added, "I think my fans love it because they get to know me in a much deeper way. I love sharing myself in that way with them, so they really understand the full person behind the music. It has been a lot of fun doing that."

In addition to focusing on his mental health during his tour, Legend is also continuing his work with Pfizer to encourage people to get this season's latest Covid vaccine.

"As the winter season is coming, I think it's important that people are reminded Covid is still with us, and it can still be a dangerous virus," he told People. "We should do all we can to help protect from it and its worst effects."

"We would love it to be a thing of the past, but it's still with us," Legend continued. "The fact that the vaccines have been here to help protect people from the virus and protect people from its worst effects has really opened the world back up, and I want to make sure we stay as healthy as we can."

"It's as simple as getting that update to really help protect you and your family, and I say, 'Why not?' " the 'All of Me' singer added, reported People.

