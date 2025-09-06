John Malkovich comments on his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer

Los Angeles, Sep 6 Hollywood actor John Malkovich, who is known for ‘Empire of the Sun’, ‘Bird Box’, ‘The Survivalist’ and others, has regretted his affair with actress Michelle Pfeiffer.

The 71-year-old actor's marriage to the late Glenne Headly ended in 1988 after six years when he began an illicit romance with his ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ co-star, and he doesn't think his behaviour was "fair" because not only did it ruin his relationship with his wife, he also lost a friend and collaborator as a result, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on the Fashion Neurosis podcast, he said, "It's not something I've ever really talked about. Put it in this way, in the work I do, you make emotional bonds with people very quickly. That's part of the work. Very rarely, those bonds extend beyond the work. For me, she was someone I valued greatly as a colleague, was great fun and moving and with me, incredibly fair. And I certainly wasn't. I think I've learned over the course of my life that a great colleague is actually rarer than anything. And when that relationship becomes more than collegial or more than a friendship - even a profound friendship - then at least in my experience, and it might be my particular psychology or stupidity or ineptness or all of the above... you lose a great colleague”.

As per ‘Female First UK, John contrasted his professional relationship with Michelle, who was married to Peter Horton at the time, with his decades-long partnership with Lithuanian actress Ingeborga Dapkunaite.

He said, "Ingeborga and I are still, 33 years now, working together and have remained great friends and colleagues because there is a line we never crossed’, he said. That's what I've learned, that when a thing like that happens, it probably, might be, not retrievable”.

John's marriage to Glenne , who died of complications from a pulmonary embolism aged 62 in 2017, ended the year ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ came out and she went on to marry musician

Meanwhile Michelle divorced Peter in 1990 and went on to marry and have two children with David E. Kelley. John has previously batted away questions about his affair with Michelle. He once said:,"It's hard to believe Michelle Pfeiffer ever said hello to me”.

