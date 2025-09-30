John Mayer to perform in India for first time next year, see deets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer is all set to come to India for his debut show.

He is set to perform in Mumbai on January 22, 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, his upcoming gig promises not only faithful renditions of beloved tracks but also the spontaneous bursts of musicianship that have come to define his live performances across the globe, as per the organisers.

Excited to enthral the Indian audience, John Mayer, in a press note, said, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, added, "John Mayer's debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country. Mayer's music has touched millions across the world, carried through headphones and speakers for decades, weaving its way into some of the most personal and unforgettable moments of our lives. To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience and for us, creating these moments is what defines the future of live entertainment in India."

John Mayer is best known for hit tracks such as Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing and Why Georgia.

