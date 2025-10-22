John Stamos gives a steamy tribute to co-actor Glen Powell on his birthday

Los Angeles, Oct 22 Hollywood actor John Stamos has a rather unusual way of wishing his co-actor Glen Powell on his birthday. The actor paid a racy tribute to the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor.

To mark the actor’s 37th birthday, Stamos shared an Instagram carousel featuring a series of steamy, nearly nude pictures of the pair, reports ‘People' magazine.

The 62-year-old quipped in the caption, “Happy Birthday @glenpowell, the man who’s seen me naked more times than I’d like to admit. Love you buddy! Steam room date soon? xo JS”.

As per ‘People', the carousel featured one image of the friends walking along together, using shopping bags and a skateboard to cover their modesty.

Another saw them in the shower together alongside Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, 33. Another image was a black-and-white snap of them in a steam room, while a final shot featured the shirtless pair in a locker room.

Lautner called the Full House star’s tribute “the best” in the comments section of his post, while other fans were equally keen, with one commenting, “what a dream photo”, and another adding, “love you boys”.

This isn’t the first time the former ‘Scream Queens’ co-stars have enjoyed a little playful teasing on social media. Back in July 2024, Stamos shared an Instagram photo of him and his co-actor face-to-face with nothing but tennis racquets between them as the pair appeared to prepare to play tennis.

“Where’s @zendaya when we need her?”, Stamos quipped in the caption, referring to the actress’s recent film role in the 2024 tennis drama Challengers.

But Glen Powell is no stranger to stripping off and recently revealed he’d had to do a “towel scene” while filming his new movie The Running Man in Bulgaria.

