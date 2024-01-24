John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh recreate 'Barbie', slams Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar snub

Los Angeles, Jan 24 Actor John Stamos has shared his support for the ‘Barbie’ movie following director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie's Oscar snubs.

“This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,” the ‘Full House’ actor captioned an Instagram video upload, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars,” continued Stamos. “Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch ‘Barbie’ tonight”.

As per ‘People’, in the video, Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, recreated a scene from the 2023 blockbuster. Caitlin, 37, portrayed Robbie’s Barbie, while Stamos took on the role of Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

The video pulls dialogue from the scene when Barbie asks Ken to make himself scarce during their journey to the real world. In Stamos and McHugh's recreation, The Vampire Diaries actress tends to their garden as Stamos relaxes on the sidelines and tries to occupy himself.

