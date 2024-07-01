'John Wick' producers developing English remake of 'Kill'

Washington [US], July 1 : Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous 'John Wick' franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller 'Kill.'

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by prominent Indian filmmakers including Karan Johar, the Hindi-language original is set for release in India on July 5, 2024.

'Kill,' which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will helm the remake, drawn by the original film's intense action sequences and compelling narrative, Deadline reported.

"Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski commented adding "It's exciting to be developing an English-language versionwe have big shoes to fill."

The decision to remake 'Kill' in English underscores the growing international appeal of Indian cinema and its ability to captivate audiences beyond borders.

The film's producers expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the film's reception at international festivals and the anticipation surrounding its theatrical release in India.

"When we made 'Kill' with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we envisioned a story that would resonate globally," the joint statement from the producers read, as quoted by the Deadline.

"Seeing the enthusiasm from North American audiences during festival screenings was a testament to the film's universal themes and thrilling action. Partnering with 87Eleven Entertainment and Lionsgate to produce an English remake is a significant milestone for Indian cinema," it added.

The original film's cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.

In addition to its high-octane action, 'Kill' has been noted for its emotional depth and exploration of themes such as love, duty, and sacrifice.

The remake aims to capture the essence of the original while introducing it to a broader English-speaking audience familiar with Lionsgate's history of groundbreaking action films.

As preparations for the English-language adaptation of 'Kill' progress, fans of the original and newcomers alike can anticipate a thrilling cinematic experience that transcends cultural boundaries.

The remake promises to deliver the same adrenaline rush and emotional impact that made the original a standout in international cinema.

Recently, the makers also released the romantic song 'Nikat' from the movie.

Veteran singer Rekha Bhardwaj has lent her voice to the 'Nikat' track.

'Nikat' is a love ballad featuring Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. The song illustrates how love leaves such a profound impression that one desires nothing more than to be near their beloved, conveying the sentiment that there is no escape once you are in love.

On giving her vocals, Rekha Bhardwaj said, "Kill is a special film, not only for the acclaim it has received ahead of its release but also for its unconventional storyline. 'Nikat' is more than just a song; it is an emotion, a source of nourishment, and a powerful surge of energy. We hope it transcends boundaries and touches hearts with its profound emotional quotient and vitality that have been put through vocals."

Lyricist Siddhant Kaushal explains, "'Nikat' is about the profound feeling of wanting to be near someone you love. We aimed to create a song that resonates with anyone who has experienced the gravity of love, and we hope the audiences can resonate with the same feeling."

Composer Haroon Gavin also opened up about the making of the track.

"Collaborating with Rekha ji on 'Nikat' was a deeply enriching experience. Our aim was to craft music that would resonate with listeners on a profound level, capturing moments of intimacy and reflection through melody and lyricism. Rekha ji's evocative voice, with its nuances and subtle pauses ('thaharaav'), became an integral part of the narrative we sought to create. It was a journey where every piece of the puzzle effortlessly came together, and I look forward to sharing this musical story with the world," Haroon said.

'John Wick' is a famous action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, spread across three famous movies. The third instalment came last year.

The next chapter in the "John Wick" universe is "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas. It was delayed from this summer to June 6, 2025, and follows de Armas' Ruksa Roma assassin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor