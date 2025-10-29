John Williams comes on board for Steven Spielberg's UFO movie

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : Legendary composer John Williams has come on board to score the music for the next film from Steven Spielberg.

The Juilliard School president, Damian Woetzel, confirmed the news during an event, "John Williams - A Composer's Life: A Night of Stories and Music," hosted on Monday at the renowned performing arts school, as per Variety.

"John Williams, who is in Los Angeles doing what he does, [...] is working with Steven Spielberg on the next movie. And that is something to be happy about," Woetzel told the audience, according to journalist Doug Adams.

Steven Spielberg and John Williams began their iconic partnership with The Sugarland Express in 1974. Over the decades, they have shaped both blockbuster and prestige filmmaking alike, from Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park to Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and Lincoln.

Spielberg's film doesn't have a title or logline but is reportedly a U.F.O. adventure. Universal Pictures, the studio that's releasing the tentpole theatrically in June, has described the project as a "new original event film."

