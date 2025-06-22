Johnny Depp Calls comments on falling in love with Amber Heard, legal stand-off

Los Angeles, June 22 Hollywood star Johnny Depp is talking about his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor recollected what went down and the subsequent defamation case against her, over three years after a verdict was reached.

The actor, 62, recalled how past relationships in his life shaped his views on "love", and how that, in turn, affected his relationship with the actress, 39, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘The Sunday Times’, "So, what were my initial dealings with what we call ‘love?' Clearly obtuse. And what that means is, if you’re a s***** like I am, sometimes you look in a person’s eye and see some sadness, some lonely thing and you feel you can help that person”.

As per ‘People’, the pair met in 2011 and then wed in 2015, but they called it quits a little over a year later, before their divorce led to court battles in the years to follow.

He further mentioned, “But no good deed goes unpunished, because there are those who, when you try to love and help them, will start to give you an understanding of what that malaise, that perturbance was in their eyes. It manifests itself in other ways. And the interesting thing is that it is merely a sliver of my life I have chosen to explore”.

When Heard and Depp split in 2016, the Aquaman actress cited irreconcilable differences in a petition for divorce, and she filed a temporary restraining order against her spouse amid allegations of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp and Heard reached a $7 million divorce settlement that August, but in March 2019, Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for the ‘Washington Post’. In it, Heard detailed discrimination she said she faced in the wake of her domestic abuse allegations against Depp to "ensure that women who come forward to talk about violence receive more support”. In November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid ‘The Sun’ for calling him a "wife-beater”.

