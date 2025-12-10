Johnny Depp likely to star, produce film adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov's 'The Master and Margarita'

Washington DC [US], December 10 : Actor Johnny Depp is set to produce and possibly star in the first-ever English-language film adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov's Russian literature classic 'The Master and Margarita', reported Variety.

The project, which currently lacks a director, is being produced by Depp's own IN.2 Film shingle in tandem with "Jeanne du Barry" executive producer Svetlana Dali and Grace Loh.

According to the outlet, Dali and Loh will produce with Depp, Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit.

The project was announced at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival as part of its Red Sea Souk market, where Depp and the producers made a surprise appearance on Wednesday.

The Red Sea Fund partly financed Depp's 2023 film "Jeanne du Barry." They are not involved in the financing of this project.

Production on "The Master and Margarita" is expected to start in late 2026, reported Variety.

According to Variety, "Set between 1930s Moscow, where the devil returns with his talking cat to cause havoc amongst its corrupt citizens, and Jerusalem during the time of Pontius Pilate, 'The Master and Margarita' tells a fantastical, satirical tale of love, artistic freedom and the eternal battle of good versus evil," the synopsis for Depp's film says.

"A third intertwined story follows a struggling writer and his lover, Margarita, who is willing to do anything to save him from the totalitarian system. What follows is a darkly comic, wildly imaginative tale of inexhaustible energy, philosophical depth, and spiritual rebellion a work that remains ferociously relevant today and a timeless reminder of art's power to challenge, illuminate and endure," added the synopsis as quoted by Variety.

Depp is poised to make a comeback in Hollywood after his court battles following allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

In addition to 'The Master and Margarita,' he's in final talks to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount Pictures' dark film adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol' directed by Ti West, and is attached to star with Penelope Cruz in Lionsgate's upcoming action thriller 'Day Drinker' from Marc Webb.

These projects mark Depp's first roles from a major studio since 2018's 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', reported Variety.

