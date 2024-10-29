Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz reunite for action thriller 'Day Drinker'

Washington [US], October 29 : In an exciting development for fans of action cinema, Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz are set to collaborate once again in the upcoming thriller 'Day Drinker', directed by Marc Webb for Lionsgate.

The film will make its debut at the American Film Market (AFM), where Lionsgate is launching international sales this week, as per Deadline.

This project represents a significant moment for Depp, as it marks his most notable attempt at a Hollywood comeback following a series of controversies stemming from his highly publicized divorce from actress Amber Heard.

In recent years, Depp has appeared in the French period drama 'Jeanne du Barry' and directed the indie film 'Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness', but these projects were not commercially focused and had European backing.

'Day Drinker' falls firmly within the action genre, featuring a compelling narrative where a cruise ship bartender encounters a mysterious day drinker, leading them both into the depths of a criminal underworld, according to Deadline.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson praised the film, stating, "'Day Drinker' combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world, and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penelope to bring that world to life," Deadline reported.

The film is being produced by Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who are known for their work on the successful 'John Wick' franchise.

Adam Kolbrenner, recognized for his contributions to films like 'The Tomorrow War' and 'Free Guy', joins as a producer alongside Zach Dean, who penned the original screenplay and has a strong foothold in the action genre with credits such as 'Fast X'.

This collaboration marks the fourth time Depp and Cruz have worked together, following their appearances in 'Blow', 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides', and 'Murder on the Orient Express'.

Marc Webb, known for his work on '500 Days of Summer' and the 'Amazing Spider-Man' films, is currently post-producing a live-action adaptation of Disney's 'Snow White'.

Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for Lionsgate, with Dan Freedman handling negotiations for the studio.

Additionally, 'Day Drinker' is a collaboration between Lionsgate and 30WEST, which recently partnered on the music-themed comedy 'Power Ballad', starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, now in post-production.

30WEST will also serve as an executive producer on 'Day Drinker'.

