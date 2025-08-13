Johnny Depp returning as 'Jack Sparrow' in next 'Pirates' film? Producer shares details

Los Angeles [US], August 13 : Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is likely to make a return as the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow, as suggested by franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

In a recent interview, Bruckheimer opened up about having discussions with Depp about a new "Pirates" film, and he feels optimistic.

"If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know... We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just have to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close," the producer said, as quoted by Variety.

If things go as planned, Depp could soon reprise his role in a sixth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film.

Bruckheimer had previously clarified that if a 'Pirates' film is made, it would be a reboot of the franchise, the report stated.

"It's a reboot, but if it were up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he has a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepe Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow," he said at the time, Variety added.

Work is currently underway on a screenplay, Bruckheimer suggested.

Johnny Depp previously headlined five 'Pirates' films from 2003 to 2017, all of which performed well at the global box office, collecting over USD 650 million.

However, it was his legal troubles and the 2022 trial with Amber Heard that left the Disney-backed series on an uncertain note.

Since then, the actor has been taking on independent projects outside of Hollywood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor