Johnny Depp, Ridley Scott team up for graphic novel series based on Mr Hyde

Los Angeles [US], July 22 : Johnny Depp has united with 'The Martian' filmmaker Ridley Scott for a unique story, promising to stand out amid the remakes and sequels.

According to a Variety report, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star has signed on a new graphic novel property titled "Hyde," said to be based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella, 'Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.'

The novel property has been co-owned by Depp, Scott, and the production company, Mechanical Cake. It will be launched later this year, beginning with a graphic novel series on Halloween.

Created by the production's CEO, Jesse Negron, the novel series will focus on the life of Mr Hyde after he has triumphed over his Dr Jekyll alter-ego.

"Mr Hyde will freely explore his dark tendencies with uninhibited abandon, hiding out in the sewers of London and using a serum to transform others into more Hydes," the press release stated, as quoted by Variety. The character is also expected to share the likeness of Depp, with the actor putting his own input into the property.

Speaking on the same, Johnny Depp shared that the opportunity of building within the world of Robert Louis Stevenson's "masterful characters" alongside Ridley Scott was quite surprising. And hopefully surprising to him. It's insane and beautiful to receive that trust from Ridley. A master, he added, as per the outlet.

On the other hand, Scott's reaction to the pitch for Hyde and a mock poster was, "It's a no brainer!" The project was previously teased in October 2024.

Further details are expected at the upcoming Comic-Con event on Thursday, July 24.

The graphic novel will be showcased at the event with a panel, titled, "Hyde: When the Worlds of Graphic Novels and Movies Collide." Jesse Negron will be present along with editor Dave Elliott and other members.

