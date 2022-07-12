Johnny Depp settles 'City of Lies' assault lawsuit

Actor Johnny Depp has settled a lawsuit with a 'City of Lies' crew member.

As per Variety, ahead of trial in court, Depp's attorneys have reached a settlement with Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks who alleged the actor punched him on set in 2017.

Depp had been scheduled to go to a civil trial in Los Angeles on July 25, less than two months after winning his defamation battle in a Virginia courtroom against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Brooks also claimed that he was fired from the movie, 'City of Lies' when he refused to sign papers saying that he wouldn't sue the actor over the incident. And in 2018, he sued Depp.

He also accused Depp of taking drugs on set and reeking of alcohol during the encounter.

Depp allegedly punched Brooks twice in the lower rib cage, according to the lawsuit. Brooks claimed that Depp had alcohol on his breath, and shouted "I will give you USD 100,000 to punch me in the face right now!"

The suit is expected to be dismissed once the settlement is completed. No terms were disclosed. Depp was represented by Camille Vasquez, who was a part of his legal team in his defamation duel with Amber Heard.

( With inputs from ANI )

