Johny Lever remembers late actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, calls him a "lovely" person

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Veteran comedian Johny Lever paid his last tribute to the late actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, who passed away on Tuesday evening due to cardiac arrest at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

The ace comedian told ANI, "Our Birbal Bhai, who acted in numerous films and was senior to us—was highly beloved in our industry. He worked a lot and we used to call him Birbal Guru, and he was a really talented actor who also performed on stage. We used to have conversations over the phone and he used to take part in social activities and we even used to visit together at the demise of anyone. He was a very lovely person and was very social also. He was not only a brilliant actor but also a wonderful human being. May his soul rest in peace.”

His final rites were conducted in Mumbai. Comedian Sunil Pal was also present among those who paid their last tribute to the late actor.

Previously, after learning about the unfortunate news, the offical X handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid heartfelt condolences.

A post read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Khosla is best known for his comic characters. His distinctive look, featuring a bald pate and a thick moustache, made him easily recognisable. He worked in several films of Manoj Kumar including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti.

However, it was his role as a prisoner in ‘Sholay’ that made him garner a lot of attention. He was also featured in films like ‘Naseeb’, ‘Yaarana’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ and ‘Anjaam’ among others.

