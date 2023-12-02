Johny Lever visits veteran actor Junior Mehmood as he suffering from stomach cancer

"Renowned actor Junior Mehmood, also recognized as Naeem Sayyed, known for his roles in films like 'Humein Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya Chupke Chupke' and 'Journey Bombay To Goa,' is reportedly battling severe stomach cancer. In a recent development, fellow actor Johny Lever visited Mehmood at his residence, aiming to offer support and motivation.

In a video, Junior Mehmood is seen lying on his bed as Johny Lever engages in a heartfelt conversation, attempting to uplift his spirits. Salaam Qazi, considering Mehmood as his brother, shared that the actor is dealing with a stomach tumor, which led to a significant increase in blood pressure and sugar levels, resulting in a 20 kg weight loss. Despite these challenges, Mehmood is reportedly in good spirits and engaging well with visitors.

Media reports suggest that Junior Mehmood is scheduled for surgery to remove the tumor from his stomach. Having commenced his career as a child artist, Mehmood has contributed to over 265 movies in seven languages. Later in his career, he transitioned to directing Marathi films. The moniker 'Junior Mehmood' was bestowed upon him by the veteran actor Mehmood Ali."