JoJo Siwa changes her name with 2026

Los Angeles, Jan 2 Reality star JoJo Siwa has changed her name as she steps into 2026. She also has some big plans for the year.

The 22-year-old musician, dancer and social media star made a noticeable change to her TikTok profile on New Year’s Eve, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Fans spotted that the “Karma” singer listed her name as “Joelle Siwa” to her 46 million followers on TikTok. In one Reddit thread, fans pointed out that Siwa’s boyfriend, Chris Hughes, has also taken to calling her “Joelle” in his since-expired Instagram story.

In her final TikTok before 2026, Siwa teased some potential upcoming projects in a video of her lipsyncing to her 2016 song “Boomerang”.

As per ‘People’, In the comments, multiple people reacted not only to the tease but also to Siwa’s name change. “The name change perfect for 2026! Happy New Year”, one fan wrote. “Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026”, another person commented.

And while some expressed confusion over the new name, many longtime fans were quick to point out that the name Joelle actually isn’t new for Siwa. “Her real name is Joelle, Jojo was just a nickname. Are y’all new here?” one social media user quipped. In addition to any upcoming work projects, she has also made it clear that she has love on the brain. After confirming her relationship with Love Island star Chris Hughes over the summer, the pair recently discussed the possibility of engagement.

During a joint interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Hughes said he didn’t like the idea of popping the question around the holidays.

"You always get people who get engaged (at) Christmas. You see it on Instagram, every year you're gonna see somebody who gets engaged. I kinda like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected”, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor