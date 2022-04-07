JoJo Siwa, Paramount exit Will Smith backed movie adaptation of 'Bounce'

Paramount Pictures and reality TV star JoJo Siwa are no longer a part of actor Will Smith backed movie adaptation of 'Bounce,' based on the YA book by Megan Shull.

"That project got put on hold, and then went away. It wasn't the one." Siwa told about her planned feature film debut to Variety at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.

The sources close to the situation told Variety that the project had fallen apart months ago and its demise is not related to Smith's ongoing slap controversy with comedian Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards.

The 'Bounce' movie adaptation was first announced in the summer of 2020.

The feature film was brought to the studio by 'Cobra Kai's producer Caleb Pinkett. Caleb's sister, Jada Pinkett Smith with husband Will Smith were reported to be attached as producers at the time, before the formation of their content company Westbrook, as per Variety.

A source familiar with the matter also told Variety that Pinkett Smith and her husband were no leads on the project, but rather lent support to Caleb Pinkett.

For the unversed, it was earlier reported by TMZ that at least a couple of films signed by Will Smith as the lead actor, which were supposed to be in the works, have, for the time being, been suspended.

These include Netflix that put a hold on Smith's upcoming thriller film 'Fast and Loose' which was announced in July last year. A few reports obtained by the outlet also revealed that another streaming giant Sony has also hit the pause on Smith's much-awaited project 'Bad Boys 4'.

These actions are followed by the 94th Academy Awards ceremony when Will Smith, who has now resigned from the Academy, slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

( With inputs from ANI )

