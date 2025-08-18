Joju George, Shaji Kailas team up for revenge drama 'Varavu'; first-look poster out

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 18 : Actor Joju George and critically acclaimed director Shaji Kailas have announced their new movie 'Varavu' by sharing its first look poster on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Dr Pasupathy' fame director Shaji Kailas shared the first look of the film.

The movie is written by AK Saajan and is produced by Naisy Reji under the banner of Olga Productions.

As per the first look poster, the film is expected to narrate a tale of revenge starring Joju George in the lead role.

The tagline on the poster reflects the same, as it states, "Revenge is not a dirty business." The first look also features a car driving through a lake in the middle of a forest.

While sharing the poster, director Shaji Kailas wrote, "Here comes our next film - VARAVU. Revenge is not a dirty business..."

The makers have not revealed the release date of the movie yet.

Meanwhile, Joju George will also be seen collaborating with the 'Ullozhukku' actress Urvasi Sripada for the movie 'Aasha'.

The makers have started the shooting of the film following the pooja ceremony.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ajith Vinayaka Films (official production banner of the film) shared the official poster of the film on the occasion of the muhurat ceremony.

The movie will be directed by Safar Sanal and is produced by Ajith Vinayaka. The film is set to be released in five Indian languages, underscoring its pan-Indian appeal.

