Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Earns Rs 12.75 Crore on Opening Day

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, earned Rs 12.75 crore on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film opened with 10.28 percent occupancy in morning shows and improved to 17.46 percent in the afternoon. Night shows saw 39.45 percent occupancy. Overall, the movie had 22.40 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

The legal comedy drama released on September 19, 2025, and received positive responses from both critics and audiences. Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore.

The film revolves around a farmer’s widow seeking justice in a land dispute case. A wealthy industrialist aims to seize her land, and she turns to both the Jollys for help in court.

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.