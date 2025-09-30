Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: How Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Performed on Its Second Monday – Check Earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' has completed 11 days at the box office and continues to perform steadily. The film opened with Rs 12.5 crore on its first day and saw a strong weekend with Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 21 crore on Sunday. During the first week, the movie maintained momentum despite Navratri festivities, earning Rs 74 crore in total. Collections on weekdays were lower but consistent, with Rs 5.5 crore on Monday, Rs 6.5 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.5 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 4 crore on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post (Jolly LLB 3 Trailer)

The second weekend showed a minor revival. On Friday, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore, followed by Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. Monday, day 11, saw a drop to Rs 3 crore. Early estimates put the total collection at around Rs 93.5 crore.

The movie now faces competition from 'They Call Me OG', starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, which earned Rs 7 crore on Monday. To cross the Rs 100 crore mark, 'Jolly LLB 3' will need steady collections in the coming week.

Jolly LLB 3 was made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore. The story follows lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, who clash but later join hands to fight for farmers’ rights in a land dispute case. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer