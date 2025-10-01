Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Sees Growth on Second Tuesday; Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore – Check Earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The courtroom drama earned Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, taking its estimated domestic total to Rs 97 crore. On its 12th day, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.69 per cent. Morning shows recorded 8.68 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 18.04 per cent, evening shows 21.09 per cent, and night shows 30.93 per cent.

The courtroom drama had opened with Rs 12.5 crore and grew over the first weekend, earning Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 21 crore on Sunday. Weekdays saw a dip in collections, with Rs 5.5 crore on Monday and Rs 6.5 crore on Tuesday of the first week. By the end of the first week, the film had collected Rs 74 crore. The second week has seen steady numbers, with Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, and Rs 2.75 crore on Monday.

Jolly LLB 3 has now become the fourth-highest grosser for Akshay Kumar since the pandemic, surpassing Kesari 2. The film faces new competition with Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's They Call Me OG and the upcoming release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on October 2. Analysts hope the film will cross the Rs 100 crore mark by Friday.

Jolly LLB 3 was made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore. The story follows lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, who clash but later join hands to fight for farmers’ rights in a land dispute case. The runtime of the film is two hours and 37 minutes.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare and Alok Jain. Chandrashekhar Prajapati handled the cinematography. Music has been composed by Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao.

