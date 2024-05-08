Jolly LLB 3: Huma Qureshi Joins Cast with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Shares On Set Photos (See Pics)

On Thursday, Jolly LLB makers announced the third installment of movie. Akshay Kumar posted a short clip with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla saying that they have started shooting the film. Now there is an update that Huma Qureshi who played Akshay Kumar's wife in Jolly LLB 2 has joined the cast. Actress confirmed this news via Instagram.

Huma shared three photos on Instagram on Monday. She posed with her eyes closed, wearing a white kurti with floral motifs, a pink dupatta, and earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink 🌸 #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar."

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB film is facing legal trouble, according to reports complaint has been filed alleging that this movie is damaging the integrity of the judiciary. It is said that Jolly LLB3 is portraying the judiciary in derogatory manner.