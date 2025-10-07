Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Film Expected to Stream Online on THIS Date

Jolly LLB's third installment did pretty well on box office as it brought lead actors from pervious parts Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together making it filled with more fun and entertainment. Court room drama revolve around a lawyer named Jolly who becomes involved in a high-profile case, leading to an intense legal battle against powerful figures. If you have missed watching this film in theaters then don't worry as it will be on your mobile phone soon.

According to a report by OTT Play, the film 'Jolly LLB 3' is likely to be available on Jio+Hotstar and Netflix for digital streaming from next month, i.e. November 14, 2025. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet. However, due to the poor response received in theaters, 'Jolly LLB 3' will soon be released on OTT.

Also Read: Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ Was an Absolute Thrill to Perform": Nora Fatehi Breaks Records with Her Stunning Performance in the Thamma Song

Film's earnings

According to media reports, the budget of 'Jolly LLB 3' is Rs 120 crore. According to Saaknilk, the film has so far earned Rs 108.65 crore at the domestic box office. Apart from this, the film has recovered its budget by collecting Rs 157.7 crore worldwide. Akshay Kumar plays the lead roles of Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi plays Jolly Tyagi in 'Jolly LLB 3'. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this comedy-courtroom-drama also features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi in important roles.