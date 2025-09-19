Jolly LLB 3 Public Review: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer lacks the wit and charm of the previous parts

Mumbai, Sep 19 Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s much-awaited “Jolly LLB 3” has finally hit theatres today, and the public reaction is a mix of praise and criticism.

While some viewers feel the film is powerful and relevant, others believe it falls short when compared to the earlier installments of the franchise. Several cinemagoers appreciated the performances and direction, calling the film socially relevant. One audience member told IANS that the movie is “very good” with strong characters and thought-provoking themes, especially highlighting the struggle of farmers.

Another audience member felt Akshay had a bigger role than Arshad and praised the overall impact, though he pointed out the editing could have been tighter. The viewer told IANS, “It’s a very good film. Direction is good; all the characters are written well. Akshay has more role than Arshad in the moview. However, I feel editing could have been sharper. But the movie is so powerful, realistic, thought-provoking, and socially relevant. Our farmers have to fight for their rights. So, I think people will ignore the runtime. The first part was very good.”

Others, however, felt the film did not quite match the earlier parts. One of the moviegoers shared that the first and second installments were stronger. Still, they lauded the chemistry between Akshay and Arshad, which many agreed was a highlight of the movie.

“I feel the first and second parts were better than this. If I have to compare, for me, the second part was the best. Akshay and Arshad’s chemistry is very good,” another audience member remarked.

Some audience members noted that while the subject was good and performances were strong, the pacing felt uneven. One pointed out that the first half dragged as a buildup, while the second half picked up momentum. He also observed that unlike the earlier films, which revolved more around courtroom cases, this one took a different narrative angle. Expressing the same, the viewer stated, “I feel the first half was more like a build-up, while the second half picked up. The first half of the film felt a little dragged. The previous films focused more on cases, but this one takes a different angle.”

Overall, "Jolly LLB 3" attempts to deliver a socially relevant narrative with strong performances and engaging moments. Though several audiences appreciated the cast’s performances, they felt the movie falls short when compared to the earlier parts of the franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor