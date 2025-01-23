Jon Bernthal joins Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' cast

Washington DC [US], January 23 : Emmy-winning actor Jon Bernthal will be joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated upcoming film 'The Odyssey', reported Deadline.

Jon Berthnal joins a cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

The leading production house of the film, Universal Studios has not revealed the role of 'The Punisher' actor yet, reported Deadline.

Last month, Universal Studios revealed that Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer would be an adaptation of the epic poem composed by Homer around the 8th century BCE.

"Christopher Nolan's next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on July 17, 2026." wrote Universal Studios as quoted by Deadline.

Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is based on the ancient Greek poem which tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his danger-prone journey to home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will.

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe.

'The Odyssey' is expected to start shooting next month and marks Nolan's second with Universal Studios after the release of the Oscar-winning film 'Oppenheimer', quoted Deadline.

As for actor Jon Bernthal, he recently won an Emmy for his role on FX's The Bear. He will be next seen in the upcoming series 'Daredevil' in which he will reprise his beloved role as 'The Punisher.'

The actor will also star opposite Ben Affleck in 'The Accountant 2', which hits theatres April 25.

