Jon Bon Jovi says he’s working hard on recovery after his vocal chords surgery

Los Angeles, April 11 Music icon Jon Bon Jovi, who underwent surgery on his vocal chords in 2022, is still working on "vocal therapy" at every available opportunity.

"Day to day, I'm working hard on it. Nothing else matters until I work on getting better. It's up to God at this point. I've done everything I can do,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

The music star is determined to return to full health.

Bon Jovi said: "I won't compromise who we are as a live band, because I'd like to think we're a pretty darn good band. I sang on the new record. I've done MusiCares and nailed it…”

“When I woke up after that night, it was the first time in a decade that the only voice in my head was mine - fear wasn't there, doubt wasn't there - and (my wife) Dorothea texted the kids and said, 'He's back!'"

Bon Jovi has been helped through his recovery by his longtime friend Bruce Springsteen, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He has found Springsteen to be a "therapeutic" influence amid his recovery.

